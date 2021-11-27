National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $9.96. 175,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,698. The stock has a market cap of $904.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 24.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.