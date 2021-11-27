National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

