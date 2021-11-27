Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 245,976 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Navient were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

