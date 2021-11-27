Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Neblio has a total market cap of $22.15 million and $1.64 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,680,463 coins and its circulating supply is 18,344,144 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

