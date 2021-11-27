Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.67 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and $3.84 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00353907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,983,970 coins and its circulating supply is 60,468,172 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

