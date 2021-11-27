Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

