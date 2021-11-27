Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,703 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

