NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NTCT stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

