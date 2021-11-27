Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBW opened at $13.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

In other Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,473.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

