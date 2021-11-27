New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NJR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 301,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

