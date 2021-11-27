NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 4,827 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

