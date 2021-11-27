NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

