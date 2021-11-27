NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 581.1% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $949,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

