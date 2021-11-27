NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.03 and a one year high of $155.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

