NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 959 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

