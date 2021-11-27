NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE NGL opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.62.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 215,000 shares of company stock worth $425,302 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

