NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

