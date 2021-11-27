Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

