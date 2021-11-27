Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nomura (NYSE:NMR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 550.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of 620.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.
NYSE:NMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -211.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
