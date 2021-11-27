Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nomura (NYSE:NMR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 550.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of 620.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -211.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

