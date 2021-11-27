None (NYSEARCA:TACE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

None (NYSEARCA:TACE)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of None by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in None during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in None during the second quarter worth about $1,052,000.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.