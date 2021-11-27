Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

