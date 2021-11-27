Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 82,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.