Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 82,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,256. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
