Northern Trust Corp Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 739.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Freedom stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

