Northern Trust Corp Has $1.91 Million Stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of Tiptree worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.74%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

