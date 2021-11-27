Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fathom were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fathom by 1,323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $98,802.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $4,824,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,929 shares of company stock worth $9,328,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.