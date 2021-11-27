Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.04 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $845.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 512,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.