NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

