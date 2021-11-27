NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

