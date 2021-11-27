Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $37,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.