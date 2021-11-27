NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells C$143,614.94 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 14,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$143,614.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,343,162.02.

Richard Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Richard Williams sold 13,345 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.89, for a total transaction of C$145,327.05.

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$190,226.12.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$104,008.41.

TSE:NG opened at C$8.97 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

