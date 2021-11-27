NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,477,000 after purchasing an additional 75,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

NULG stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69.

