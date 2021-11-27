NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of NuStar Energy worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NS. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

