Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $331.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

