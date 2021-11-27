Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Century Bancorp worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNBKA stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Century Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 985 shares of company stock valued at $112,941 over the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

