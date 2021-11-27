Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Myovant Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 581,646 shares of company stock worth $13,613,226 and have sold 38,109 shares worth $895,513. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

MYOV opened at $19.08 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

