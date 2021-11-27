Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,529 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of DZS worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DZS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DZS by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

DZSI stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

