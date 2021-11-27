Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $182,094. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.