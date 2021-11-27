Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

