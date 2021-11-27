Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JQC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 339,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,021,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,644,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 440,559 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 619,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,291,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 113,347 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

