ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $8,977.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.79 or 0.98617492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.26 or 0.00635481 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

