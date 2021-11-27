Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Head to Head Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $16.22 billion 7.42 $2.87 billion $8.25 40.53

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 17.83% 43.78% 12.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Estée Lauder Companies 0 3 15 1 2.89

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 31.79%. Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus price target of $352.55, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Estée Lauder Companies.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Olaplex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.