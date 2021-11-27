Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Sells $231,030.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter J. Benevides also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OLO alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $25.18 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.