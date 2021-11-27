ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 4,046,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

