Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $209,250.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.17 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ondas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

