Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.95 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of Opsens stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Opsens has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.