Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 425.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

