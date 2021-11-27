Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ORZCF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 7,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

