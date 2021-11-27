Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ORZCF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 7,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
