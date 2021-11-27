Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Shares of OFIX opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.