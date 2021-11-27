OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.11

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.11 and traded as high as $59.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $683.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

