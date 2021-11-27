Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,026 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,016,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after buying an additional 457,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 899,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

